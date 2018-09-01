Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: TDB Games

I’m a believer in the power of Cities: Skylines cinematic videos as calming experiences, and a video of digital animals just hanging around is just what the doctor called for.

In this instance, I am the doctor, and I’m prescribing you a few minutes of watching a camera sweep over animals that were introduced to Cities: Skylines via the Park Life expansion. While I don’t know how much of an impact these animals have on actual gameplay, the video by TDB Games puts them to perfect use. They just exist, and in doing so, they chill me out considerably.

While the video description doesn’t have any information about it, I am assuming that there are some kind of mods involved here. After all, I can never get my mountains to be that scenic in my own unmodded Skylines games.