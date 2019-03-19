Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

It’s been in development for a few years now, but we’ve finally got our first proper look at System Shock 3—which sees the return of Warren Spector to the series—at this year’s Game Developers Conference.



The trailer is only a teaser, running for just over 30 seconds, but whatever. It’s System Shock 3!

The game is being developed by OtherSide Entertainment, and was supposed to be published by Starbreeze, but that company’s recent financial turmoil means publishing rights are now back with OtherSide.