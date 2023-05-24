PlayStation

While Journey was a pretty once-in-a-lifetime video game experience that is hard to recreate, I do commend Sword of the Sea for just really committing to the bit of being legally distinct while clearly drawing inspiration from the original game. What remains to be seen is just how much it will riff on the same ideas of connection Journey leaned into with its seamless, wordless multiplayer experience. The game seems much more interested in letting you do sick tricks on your board, so it’s unclear just how much it will lean into the solemn framing of its inspiration.

Admittedly, I never got around to The Pathless, but now that it’s been brought to my attention just how much Journey is in Giant Squid Games’ work, I’m tempted to go back and give it a second look. At the very least, it will give me something to do until Sword of the Sea launches exclusively on PlayStation 5.