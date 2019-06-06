Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: GCS

You too can own a full-scale replica toy version of Kirito’s sword the Elucidator. Outfitted with over 700 LED lights, the blade’s gyro sensor responds to different types of blade swings with light effects and sounds.



It also connects to your smartphone, allowing for different light color customization.

But...it’s supposed to be a one-handed sword, no?

The High-Grade Electronic Toy Elucidator is priced at 109,091 yen ($1,008) without tax. More info on GoodSmile’s official site.



This isn’t the first Elucidator replica and it won’t be the last!