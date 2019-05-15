In just over two years, the Nintendo Switch has sold 8,125,637 units in Japan, according to the latest sales figures reported by Famitsu. That puts it above the current lifetime total of 8,077,756‬ for the PS4.



That’s especially notable given how much longer the PS4 has been around. The latest PlayStation launched on February 22, 2014 in Japan, just over 36 months prior to the Switch, which came out on March 3, 2017 worldwide. While the Switch’s worldwide sales of 34.7 million still lag far behind the PS4, which has sold north of 90 million, it’s impressive what Nintendo’s console has accomplished in such a short time frame. It also speaks to the evolution of video games in Japan, where mobile and portable gaming have completely dominated consoles over the past few years.