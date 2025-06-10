Switch 2 Is Getting Upgraded Splatoon 3 Along With A New Spin-Off Called Splatoon Raiders

Splatoon was completely absent from the Switch 2 launch. Now we know why. Nintendo decided to hold the Switch 2 upgrade for Splatoon 3 until the week after the new console arrived, announcing it Tuesday morning alongside an entirely new spin-off called Splatoon Raiders.

The new game doesn’t have a release date yet but Nintendo did tease it with a brief trailer showing players taking control of a mechanic as they join the Deep Cut trio to explore the mysterious Spirhalite Islands trapped inside a storm. It certainly looks like a mostly single-player PVE affair, building out the story campaigns found in the multiplayer shooter franchise, but Nintendo is staying tight lipped about what players will actually do in Splatoon Raiders for now.

Here’s the trailer breakdown:

Nintendo also revealed a Switch 2 upgrade for Splatoon 3 arriving June 12. It’ll include improved visuals and performance and feature cross-gen play with people on the original Switch. Both games will also get the free Splatlands update that day which adds new weapons and raises Freshness caps. The Urchin Underpass map from the original Wii U game will also return.

Here’s the full description from Nintendo’s press release:

The update features the Splatlands collection, consisting of new weapons from the Barazushi and Emberz brands. Based on previous weapons, these new additions have fresh looks with different sub and special weapons. There are a total of 30 new weapon kits in this collection. A returning stage from the original Splatoon game on Wii U, called Urchin Underpass, will also be added to the stage rotation.



Plus, all weapon Freshness caps will be raised and players can earn new in-game Badges. A new stat will be added for Anarchy Battle (Series) called Series Weapon Power. It will track a player’s effectiveness per weapon based on their win/loss ratio in battles – and will then match them with players of a similar power. This makes it possible for players to try new weapons without being disadvantaged and push the limits their favorite weapons.





Further, with this new update Splatoon 3 players on Nintendo Switch 2 can enjoy more detailed visuals and a smoother appearance in locations like Splatsville and the Grand Festival Grounds. Today’s trailer also confirmed that Splatoon 3 players will be able to play together across both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.

