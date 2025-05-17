An Artist Spots Her Work In Bungie's Marathon, Nintendo Isn't Sending Out Switch 2 Review Units Until The Last Minute, And More Of The Week's Top Stories

This week, it was reported that in a strange turn of events, Nintendo may not be sending out Switch 2 units to would-be reviewers before launch, which could result in a dearth of coverage at a time when you’d expect to see impressions and reviews of the console plastered across every gaming site and YouTube channel. Also, an artist was surprised to spot examples of her artwork in Bungie’s Marathon, given that the company had never contacted her, much less compensated her for her work, and we’ve got a look at the cards representing every Cid in Final Fantasy that are being released as part of the roleplaying game series’ crossover with Magic: The Gathering. Venture on for these stories and more.