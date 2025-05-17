6 Things To Know Before Starting Persona 5 Tactica
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

An Artist Spots Her Work In Bungie's Marathon, Nintendo Isn't Sending Out Switch 2 Review Units Until The Last Minute, And More Of The Week's Top Stories

Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • theroot
© 2025 G/O Media
Culture

An Artist Spots Her Work In Bungie's Marathon, Nintendo Isn't Sending Out Switch 2 Review Units Until The Last Minute, And More Of The Week's Top Stories

Also, the new Final Fantasy x Magic: The Gathering collab has a card for every Cid

nintendoFinal Fantasypersona
ByKotaku Staff
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled An Artist Spots Her Work In Bungie&#39;s Marathon, Nintendo Isn&#39;t Sending Out Switch 2 Review Units Until The Last Minute, And More Of The Week&#39;s Top Stories
Image: Bungie, Atlus, Konami, Nintendo / Kotaku, Atlus, Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku, Moon Studios, Sandfall Interactive / Commando Rick, Arrowhead Game Studios / Kotaku

This week, it was reported that in a strange turn of events, Nintendo may not be sending out Switch 2 units to would-be reviewers before launch, which could result in a dearth of coverage at a time when you’d expect to see impressions and reviews of the console plastered across every gaming site and YouTube channel. Also, an artist was surprised to spot examples of her artwork in Bungie’s Marathon, given that the company had never contacted her, much less compensated her for her work, and we’ve got a look at the cards representing every Cid in Final Fantasy that are being released as part of the roleplaying game series’ crossover with Magic: The Gathering. Venture on for these stories and more.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 10

Artist Shocked To Find Her Poster Designs From 2017 In Bungie’s Marathon: ‘A Major Company Has Deemed It Easier To Pay A Designer To Imitate Or Steal My Work Than To Write Me An Email’ [Update]

Artist Shocked To Find Her Poster Designs From 2017 In Bungie’s Marathon: ‘A Major Company Has Deemed It Easier To Pay A Designer To Imitate Or Steal My Work Than To Write Me An Email’ [Update]

A runner gets ready for their next mission.
Image: Bungie

One of the most striking things about Bungie’s Marathon is its presentation. The sci-fi extraction shooter combines bleak settings with bright colors in a way that makes it feel a bit like a sneaker promo meets Ghost in the Shell, or as designer Jeremy Skoog put it, “Y2K Cyberpunk mixed with Acid Graphic Design Posters.” But it now looks like at least a few of the visual design elements that appeared in the recent alpha test were lifted from eight-year old work by an outside artist. - Ethan Gach Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 10

Magic: The Gathering’s Final Fantasy Collab Has A Card For Every Cid (With One Exception)

Magic: The Gathering’s Final Fantasy Collab Has A Card For Every Cid (With One Exception)

Cid ponders something.
Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku

I don’t go here (Magic: The Gathering, that is), but I’m obsessed with the new MTG and Final Fantasy collaboration. I swore off trading card games when I realized how much money people dump into cracking packs, but I can still appreciate some good Final Fantasy art when I see it. Something I also appreciate is a good bit, and the Magic x Final Fantasy collab handled one of the series’ long-running constants in a truly clever way that even I, someone who doesn’t understand the ruleset of the card game, can appreciate. I’m talking about Cid, a recurring name given to different characters in each mainline Final Fantasy. - Kenneth Shepard Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 10

Ori Studio Head Says Review Bombing Might Force Studio Closure, Then Takes It All Back

Ori Studio Head Says Review Bombing Might Force Studio Closure, Then Takes It All Back

A girl is held by two cloaked guards with golden metal gloves.
Screenshot: Moon Studios

How big of an effect can review bombing have on a game? According to Moon Studios, the people behind Ori and the Blind Forest, the consequences could be so serious that it could lead to the closure of the studio. At least, that’s what studio head Thomas Mahler said. Before he said the opposite. - John Walker Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 10

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's Most Heinous Challenges Were Inspired By Final Fantasy X

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's Most Heinous Challenges Were Inspired By Final Fantasy X

A woman with red hair scales a tower.
Screenshot: Sandfall Interactive / Commando Rick

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is an irresistible melting pot of old and new ideas, combining classic JRPG tropes with modern storytelling sensibilities and new gameplay flourishes. It’s in some ways fitting, then, that the 2025 GOTY contender includes optional challenges inspired by Final Fantasy’s most infuriating minigames, like chocobo racing and lightning dodging in Final Fantasy X. - Ethan Gach Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 10

Helldivers 2 Is Calling Players Back To Defend Super Earth In One Of Its Most Important Updates Yet

Helldivers 2 Is Calling Players Back To Defend Super Earth In One Of Its Most Important Updates Yet

A helmet shows a black hole in the reflection.
Screenshot: Arrowhead Game Studios / Kotaku

Fans are collectively shitting their pants and racing back to defend Super Earth as one of Helldivers 2's most consequential updates since launch hits the galactic airwaves. The latest content drop adds weapon customization options, new enemies, and a bunch of fresh fixes, as everyone prepares to defend against a new Illuminate threat emerging from a traveling black hole. - Ethan Gach Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 10

Hideo Kojima Has An Idea For A ‘Forgetting Game’ But Everyone Over The Age Of 30 Is Already Living It

Hideo Kojima Has An Idea For A ‘Forgetting Game’ But Everyone Over The Age Of 30 Is Already Living It

Big Boss smokes a cigar.
Image: Konami

Tell me if this sounds familiar: You dive into a big, modern blockbuster on day-one—maybe it’s an open-world RPG like Assassin’s Creed Shadows or a loot-heavy action-adventure with lots of items and numbers to keep track of like Monster Hunter Wilds—and you’re having a great time, but life gets in the way. By the ten hour mark you stop playing every day. After 15 hours you get caught up in something else entirely. - Ethan Gach Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 10

Don’t Expect Many Switch 2 Reviews At Launch

Don’t Expect Many Switch 2 Reviews At Launch

Mario looks confused at the Switch 2.
Image: Nintendo / Kotaku

The Switch 2 is likely to be one of the biggest console launches ever, but it might be hard to find actual hands-on reviews of the device when it first comes out. That’s because Nintendo isn’t sending out early units to press and content creators, according to a new report by The Game Business. It’s a highly unusual headscratcher that has some third-party publishers flummoxed. - Ethan Gach Read More

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 10

A New Persona 5 Game Is Coming Out Next Month

A New Persona 5 Game Is Coming Out Next Month

The cast of Persona 5: The Phantom X stands in front of a school.
Image: Atlus

After teasing some news on its social channels earlier this week, Atlus has finally announced that a new Persona game is coming out. No, it’s not Persona 6, but rather Persona 5: The Phantom X, a spin-off that is finally making its way out of China and into other territories. - Kenneth Shepard Read More

Advertisement

10 / 10