Our Hopes And Predictions For The Switch 2 Nintendo Direct

John Walker: I have this weird suspicion that Nintendo’s going to go low. I realize $400 seems like the lowest possible price for the tech, and Nintendo is known for never selling consoles at a loss, but I also think there’s a reason it went for the LCD instead of the OLED. I have a feeling it’s going to be $350.

Zack Zwiezen: Finally, I get a chance to bring out my magical crystal ball that can tell the future. I’m looking into it now, and it shows me $400.

Kenneth Shepard: 599 U.S. Dollars.



Ethan Gach: Based purely on the rules for winning The Price is Right I’m going with $450. Also I think it makes a separate bundle with a game for $500 an easy upsell. There will also be some question about how much of the sticker price is in anticipation of consequences from Trump’s ongoing trade war.