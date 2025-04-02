Switch 2 Online Gets GameCube Games Including Zelda: Wind Waker

During today’s big Switch 2 Direct, Nintendo announced that GameCube games will be playable on the upcoming hybrid console when it launches in June. You’ll need a Switch Online membership to access the new classic games.

This Cool New Retro Console Is A Great Gift For Atari Fans CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video This Cool New Retro Console Is A Great Gift For Atari Fans

This Cool New Retro Console Is A Great Gift For Atari Fans CC Share Subtitles Off

English This Cool New Retro Console Is A Great Gift For Atari Fans

Here’s the list of GameCube titles that will be available at launch:

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker

Soul Calibur 2

F-Zero GX

GameCube games on Switch 2 will support online play and local split-screen as well as the newly revealed GameChat feature. Nintendo also confirmed that you’ll be able to modify the controls for GameCube games, too.

Advertisement

While the initial list of games is small, Nintendo promises many more GameCube titles are coming to Nintendo Switch Online.

Advertisement

Here are the titles they teased during Wednesday’s Direct:

Super Mario Sunshine

Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance

Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness

Super Mario Strikers

Chi-Bi Robo

Luigi’s Mansion

Pokémon Colosseum

Nintendo also confirmed that all past Switch Online games, like NES and SNES titles, will be playable on Switch 2.

Advertisement

A new GameCube controller will be available for Switch Online subscribers that will work online Switch 2. It also includes a C Button. The new controller will be wireless and avaiable to buy when the Switch 2 launches on June 5. No price was shared.

You’re reading part of Kotaku’s ongoing coverage of the Switch 2 Nintendo Direct. Check back for more news from the showcase including launch games, pricing information, release date, pre-order information, and what that mysterious C button Nintendo keeps teasing actually does. We’ll be continuing to update stories with news and analysis throughout the day as Nintendo pulls back the curtain on its most anticipated console launch ever. You can find more details about today’s Switch 2 Direct and Nintendo online Treehouse Live demos going on throughout the week here.