Switch 2 Online Gets GameCube Games Including Zelda: Wind Waker

During today’s big Switch 2 Direct, Nintendo announced that GameCube games will be playable on the upcoming hybrid console when it launches in June. You’ll need a Switch Online membership to access the new classic games.
Here’s the list of GameCube titles that will be available at launch:
- The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker
- Soul Calibur 2
- F-Zero GX
GameCube games on Switch 2 will support online play and local split-screen as well as the newly revealed GameChat feature. Nintendo also confirmed that you’ll be able to modify the controls for GameCube games, too.
While the initial list of games is small, Nintendo promises many more GameCube titles are coming to Nintendo Switch Online.
Here are the titles they teased during Wednesday’s Direct:
- Super Mario Sunshine
- Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance
- Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness
- Super Mario Strikers
- Chi-Bi Robo
- Luigi’s Mansion
- Pokémon Colosseum
Nintendo also confirmed that all past Switch Online games, like NES and SNES titles, will be playable on Switch 2.
A new GameCube controller will be available for Switch Online subscribers that will work online Switch 2. It also includes a C Button. The new controller will be wireless and avaiable to buy when the Switch 2 launches on June 5. No price was shared.
