Someone Just Made It Way Easier To Eat Fries While Playing Switch 2

How much grease and salt can you stand on your video game controllers? Everyone who’s ever played a video game has, at some point, eaten while gaming, and usually it requires you to either put a controller down or hold it in one hand while quickly horking something down between respawns. Well, if you have access to a 3D printer, a Maker World user has designed a way for you to eat French fries optimally without having to take your hands off your Joy-Cons when playing games on your Switch 2.

Maker World’s user7R135 has created “GamiFries,” a custom Joy-Con grip shaped like a fries container from your favorite fast food restaurant. The Maker World page (thanks, TheGamer) uses McDonald’s fries as an example, but you could, theoretically, use it to hold your fries from Wendy’s, Burger King, or whichever fast food chain’s fries you prefer. The schematics include adapters that let you attach your controllers to its sides, and the whole setup works both as a standalone grip, or as an attachment to the Switch 2 itself in handheld mode. While the schematic itself is free to use if you’ve got a 3D printer, if you want to go the latter route and attach your fries to the system itself, you’ll have to buy some magnets separately and manually install them.

As handy as the GamiFries could be, I can’t get past the grease and salt that will likely get caked into your controllers and console when using it. However, if I were using the grip outside of handheld mode, I could just lift the fries right to my face so I don’t have to look away from the screen when I’m eating, which means that my fingers never leave the Joy-Cons and the grease never makes contact with them. Problem solved. Now, if Blizzard ever releases a Switch 2 upgrade for Overwatch 2 so it can run at a decent framerate, I can stuff my face between respawns and not have to worry about my team’s Mercy reviving me while I was distracted by food. Thank you, user7R135, for your service. For the rest of you, make sure you wash your damn hands between uses.

