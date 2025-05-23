Some Switch 2 Games Will Support A USB Mouse

Well, this is neat. Apparently, some Switch 2 games will support you just plugging in a USB mouse and playing that way instead of using a controller or the Joy-Con’s mouse-like features. I’ll be curious to test this out when the console arrives next month.

When the Switch 2 was announced, we learned you can flip one of the console’s Joy-Con on its side and use it as a mouse. It’s a really cool idea that might help RTSes and RPGs play better on Nintendo’s upcoming console. Our own Kenneth Shepard played around with the Switch 2's Joy-Con mouse features and walked away sold on the tech, saying it works pretty well assuming you have a table and a comfy setup. But if you just want to use an actual USB mouse, well, it seems like that will be an option, too, at least in some games on Switch 2.

On May 22, as spotted by Wario64 on Twitter, Koei Tecmo uploaded an official gameplay stream of Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening CE running on Switch 2. About 10 minutes into the gameplay demo, the game’s producer Michi Ryu pulled out a USB mouse, plugged it into the console, and started playing the game with it.

NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION: Awakening CE - Nintendo Switch 2 Gameplay

“Once you connect the USB mouse, a message will appear in the top left indicating that the mouse is connected,” said Ryu via English subtitles. “When the USB mouse is connected, it takes priority over the Joy-Con 2.”

During the demo, the producer also demonstrated that you can switch between the Joy-Con and the mouse instantly as often as you want, letting you use them both at the same time.

Kotaku has pinged Nintendo for more details about the Switch 2 supporting USB mice. I also asked them if the console will support USB keyboards. If so, that would make the Switch 2, which launches on June 5, even more of a direct competitor to the Steam Deck. Either way, I’m excited that the console will support more control options, as that allows more people to play in whatever way works best for them.

