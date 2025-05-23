Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Discover
Editions
EspañolDeutschFrançais
More
Log In / Sign Up
Send us a Tip!Subscribe
Extra
About
AdvertisingPrivacyJobsTerms of Use
Explore our other sites
  • kotaku
  • theroot
© 2025 G/O Media
We may earn a commission from links on this page
News

Some Switch 2 Games Will Support A USB Mouse

Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening CE is the first game we've seen using this new Switch 2 feature

nintendo
By
Zack Zwiezen
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Some Switch 2 Games Will Support A USB Mouse
Image: Nintendo / Kotaku

Well, this is neat. Apparently, some Switch 2 games will support you just plugging in a USB mouse and playing that way instead of using a controller or the Joy-Con’s mouse-like features. I’ll be curious to test this out when the console arrives next month.

Suggested Reading

PC Players Spend More On Microtransactions Than Actual Games
Fortnite Will No Longer Try To Sell People $35 Digital Cars
Tesla Recalls Millions Of Cars To Patch Mode That Could Kill You
Nintendo Switch 2 Could Launch With Almost No Reviews
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

Suggested Reading

PC Players Spend More On Microtransactions Than Actual Games
Fortnite Will No Longer Try To Sell People $35 Digital Cars
Tesla Recalls Millions Of Cars To Patch Mode That Could Kill You
Nintendo Switch 2 Could Launch With Almost No Reviews
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English

When the Switch 2 was announced, we learned you can flip one of the console’s Joy-Con on its side and use it as a mouse. It’s a really cool idea that might help RTSes and RPGs play better on Nintendo’s upcoming console. Our own Kenneth Shepard played around with the Switch 2's Joy-Con mouse features and walked away sold on the tech, saying it works pretty well assuming you have a table and a comfy setup. But if you just want to use an actual USB mouse, well, it seems like that will be an option, too, at least in some games on Switch 2.

Advertisement

Related Content

Nintendo Of America President Won't Commit To Switch 2 Staying $450 After Launch
Hogwarts Legacy, Civilization 7, And More Reveal $10 Upgrade Fees For Switch 2 Improvements

Related Content

Nintendo Of America President Won't Commit To Switch 2 Staying $450 After Launch
Hogwarts Legacy, Civilization 7, And More Reveal $10 Upgrade Fees For Switch 2 Improvements

On May 22, as spotted by Wario64 on Twitter, Koei Tecmo uploaded an official gameplay stream of Nobunaga’s Ambition: Awakening CE running on Switch 2. About 10 minutes into the gameplay demo, the game’s producer Michi Ryu pulled out a USB mouse, plugged it into the console, and started playing the game with it.

NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION: Awakening CE - Nintendo Switch 2 Gameplay

“Once you connect the USB mouse, a message will appear in the top left indicating that the mouse is connected,” said Ryu via English subtitles. “When the USB mouse is connected, it takes priority over the Joy-Con 2.”

Advertisement

During the demo, the producer also demonstrated that you can switch between the Joy-Con and the mouse instantly as often as you want, letting you use them both at the same time.

Advertisement

Kotaku has pinged Nintendo for more details about the Switch 2 supporting USB mice. I also asked them if the console will support USB keyboards. If so, that would make the Switch 2, which launches on June 5, even more of a direct competitor to the Steam Deck. Either way, I’m excited that the console will support more control options, as that allows more people to play in whatever way works best for them.

Advertisement

.