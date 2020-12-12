Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Snapshots

Swinging In A Winter Wonderland

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Photomode
PhotomodePhoto modeVirtual Photographyphotographysnowwintersnowyspider-manSnapshotsKotakucore
Illustration for article titled Swinging In A Winter Wonderland
Screenshot: Insomniac / Marvel / Kotaku

This week on Snapshots, a surprising lack of Cyberpunk 2077 screenshots. We got some good ones already, but I was expecting more! Maybe folks are too busy playing the game to snap photos or perhaps it’s just too buggy at the moment.

But it’s okay, because we got some great photos from a bunch of other games, including Mass Effect, Spider-Man, Days Gone, and more.

Spider-Man: Remastered
Spider-Man: Remastered
Screenshot: Roman (Email)
Forza Horizon 4
Forza Horizon 4
Screenshot: Nicholas Moorehouse (Email)
Astroneer
Astroneer
Screenshot: @SpecterOwl
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: @BLaevatein_AI
Mass Effect: Andromeda
Mass Effect: Andromeda
Screenshot: @IliasFeizidis
Spider-Man
Spider-Man
Screenshot: @relient_Eggs
Ghost of Tsushima Legends
Ghost of Tsushima Legends
Screenshot: @MostlyVp
Cyberpunk 2077
Cyberpunk 2077
Screenshot: @PsychoSting
Days Gone
Days Gone
Screenshot: @pixl_frames
Red Dead Redemption II
Red Dead Redemption II
Screenshot: @SindyJ_B
Cyberpunk 2077
Cyberpunk 2077
Screenshot: @fox_virtual_
Cyberpunk 2077
Cyberpunk 2077
Screenshot: @Adamc_vp
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Screenshot: @PeteyReilly
Spider-Man would be really hard to beat in a snowball fight.

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

