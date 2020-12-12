Swinging In A Winter Wonderland

This week on Snapshots, a surprising lack of Cyberpunk 2077 screenshots. We got some good ones already, but I was expecting more! Maybe folks are too busy playing the game to snap photos or perhaps it’s just too buggy at the moment.

But it’s okay, because we got some great photos from a bunch of other games, including Mass Effect, Spider-Man, Days Gone, and more.

Spider-Man: Remastered Screenshot : Roman (Email)

Forza Horizon 4 Screenshot : Nicholas Moorehouse (Email)

Astroneer Screenshot : @SpecterOwl

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : @BLaevatein_AI

Mass Effect: Andromeda Screenshot : @IliasFeizidis

Ghost of Tsushima Legends Screenshot : @MostlyVp

Cyberpunk 2077 Screenshot : @PsychoSting

Days Gone Screenshot : @pixl_frames

Red Dead Redemption II Screenshot : @SindyJ_B

Cyberpunk 2077 Screenshot : @fox_virtual_

Cyberpunk 2077 Screenshot : @Adamc_vp

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Screenshot : @PeteyReilly

Spider-Man would be really hard to beat in a snowball fight.

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.



