Sweary’s Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise launches on July 10 for the Nintendo Switch. Agent Francis York Morgan returns to track down a serial killer in the fictional town of Le Carré. The opening credits, seen in the video above, set the tone for surreal horror hijinks. Can’t wait.
