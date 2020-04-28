Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Mike Fahey
Sweary’s Deadly Premonition 2: A Blessing in Disguise launches on July 10 for the Nintendo Switch. Agent Francis York Morgan returns to track down a serial killer in the fictional town of Le Carré. The opening credits, seen in the video above, set the tone for surreal horror hijinks. Can’t wait.

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

