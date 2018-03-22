Nintendo’s latest Zelda adventure followed up its win at the 2017 Game Awards with GOTY honours at tonight’s Game Developers Choice Awards, held as part of the 2018 Game Developers Conference.
It also won Best Audio and Best Design. Tim Schafer, meanwhile, was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award, and upon receiving it gave a lengthy, entertaining and emotional speech on his journey through the last three decades of game development.
The full list of winners in all categories is below. Note that the GDCAs are voted on by game developers themselves.
Best Audio
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)
Best Debut
Studio MDHR (Cuphead)
Best Design
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)
Best Mobile Game
Gorogoa (Jason Roberts/Buried Signal)
Innovation Award
Gorogoa (Jason Roberts/Buried Signal)
Best Narrative
What Remains of Edith Finch (Giant Sparrow)
Best Technology
Horizon Zero Dawn (Guerrilla Games)
Best Visual Art
Cuphead (Studio MDHR)
Best VR/AR Game
SUPERHOT VR (The SUPERHOT Team)
Audience Award
NieR:Automata (PlatinumGames)
Game of the Year
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)
Ambassador Award
Rami Ismail
Lifetime Achievement Award
Tim Schafer