In a last-minute holiday present to Spider-Man fans, publisher Sony said today that it is indeed adding the iconic ‘Sam Raimi’ suit—you know, the one from the Tobey Maguire movies—to the recently released PS4 game. It’s free for everyone with a copy of Spider-Man.

There’s a lot of drama attached to this one, as some fans have been hounding developer Insomniac Games (and, most notably, its community director, James Stevenson) after an August tease for the Raimi suit was never quite resolved. Turns out the suit was coming—it just took longer than anyone thought it would.

“Just know things take a LONG time sometimes (months and months!) and even then go down to the literal wire,” Stevenson wrote on Twitter this morning. “We obviously never stopped listening.”

“Dude I literally broke down in the gym crying,” wrote one fan in response. “This means a lot to me, thank you.”

Getting any licensed property implemented into a video game always requires navigating bureaucracy, as there can be many layers of approval before you get to a yes, even for one of the most successful games of the year. But with five days to go until Christmas, the Raimi suit made it just in time.