All the leaks and rumors were true: A new and hopefully improved version of the legendary id Software first-person-shooter Quake came out today on multiple platforms, including the Switch. This new release features modestly enhanced graphics, crossplay support, the original two expansion packs, and two newer ones from MachineGames.



Quake is a fast-paced shooter that was first released in 1996 as the full-3D follow-up to id’s incredible 1993 landmark Doom. It was a huge hit, and the tech behind the game would go on to power many other famous ‘90s shooters, including Hexen II and Half-Life.



But after the lackluster Quake 4, released in 2005, the series effectively went on hiatus until 2017’s Quake Champions. That game was fine, but never quite connected with veterans who loved the original trilogy, and after going free-to-play in 2018 it seemed Quake was once again back in the freezer.



That being so, it’s nice to see Quake hitting most major platforms for its 25-year anniversary. As of about an hour ago, the enhanced Quake is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam and Game Pass. (We expect the game to be officially announced and released later today during a panel at QuakeCon 2021.) Apparently, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S enhancements are coming at a later date, too.



Simply titled Quake, this new port promises some nice new features and enhancements. It costs 10 bucks and includes widescreen resolution support, (mildly) enhanced models, fancier lighting, anti-aliasing, the classic soundtracks (including the original Nine Inch Nails OST), all previously released expansions, and online co-op/deathmatch multiplayer with crossplay support. The latter is key, because Quake is first and foremost known for its excellent competitive modes. (Its single-player is just okay.)



There are also some surprisingly cool additions. Switch players will be able to use gyro controls to aim and shoot. All platforms will have support for curated mods and fan-made content, something Bethesda added to the newer ports of Doom and Doom II. MachineGames, the studio behind the great Wolfenstein reboots, has also created a new episode for this release alongside the freebie it released in 2016. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will even be able to stream it via Xbox Cloud Gaming. At this point, I’m expecting this new version of Quake to make me breakfast.



This re-release was first leaked last week via a QuakeCon 2021 schedule that included mention of a “revitalized” version of the iconic shooter. Earlier today, various outlets also spotted an ESRB rating for a new version of Quake, which seemed to further confirm this newly released version. And here we are. Happy 25th birthday, Quake!



