Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

Towering over the Taito booth at this year’s Tokyo Game Show is an enormous Space Invaders cabinet. Just look. It’s huge!



The cabinet isn’t open for demos. I asked a representative at the booth if it’s possible to play the cabinet, and he told me while it’s not open for demos because its height and size could be unsafe, that the cabinet is operational.

Taito took a regular-sized arcade cabinet and made it bigger. It looks to be around twenty feet high. The wooden housing is handmade, so pulling this off was done at great expense, said the representative.

Advertisement

Advertisement

I totally want to play this.

