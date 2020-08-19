Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Odds and Ends

Supreme Is Releasing A Mortal Kombat Arcade Cabinet

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:mortal kombat
mortal kombatsupremefashionkotaku core
Illustration for article titled Supreme Is Releasing A iMortal Kombat/i Arcade Cabinet
Image: Kotaku

I have seen Supreme collab on some real dumb shit in my time, from cookies to literal bricks, but this upcoming Mortal Kombat arcade cabinet is something else.

The label showed off its Fall/Winter 2020 collection earlier this week, and among stuff like this:

Illustration for article titled Supreme Is Releasing A iMortal Kombat/i Arcade Cabinet
Image: Supreme
Was this:

Illustration for article titled Supreme Is Releasing A iMortal Kombat/i Arcade Cabinet
Image: Supreme
Yup. It’s a Mortal Kombat arcade cabinet, including the first three games of the series. As PCMag point out, though, this isn’t a custom piece, it’s just a rebrand of an existing Mortal Kombat machine built and sold by Arcade1UP.

Illustration for article titled Supreme Is Releasing A iMortal Kombat/i Arcade Cabinet
Image: Arcade1UP
The only difference here being the presence of Supreme logos all over the cabinet art and the inclusion of a Supreme-branded riser (which turns this sitting-height cabinet into a standing-height one).

The total cost of an Arcade1UP Mortal Kombat cabinet, with the riser added as an accessory (they’re normally sold separately), would be $360.

Expect the Supreme one to sell (at least at resale, where they’ll all end up) for around the same, only with more zeroes at the end.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

