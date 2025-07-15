Superman's Big Kiss Was Cut By The Censors In India

Superman is a box office hit, a really good superhero film, and one of the best movies of the summer. And that’s all still true if you saw the movie in India. However, moviegoers in the country did miss out on one of the film’s most romantic moments because the censors found it a bit too intimate.

On July 15, as reported first by Variety, James Gunn’s (sort of) reboot of the DC film universe, Superman, is missing at least one big scene in India due to what some local actors and creators deem overzealous censorship. Toward the very end of the film, Lois Lane and Superman embrace and kiss passionately as he slowly lifts them into the air. It’s a wonderful moment and one that was featured heavily in trailers for the superhero film. But India’s Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) reportedly removed that 33-second mid-air smooch from Superman.

Why was this scene removed? According to India’s CBFC, the kiss was “overly sensual” for Superman’s UA (13+) rating, which is similar to the MPAA’s PG-13 rating in the United States. Reportedly, another kiss between the two lovebirds was also removed for similar reasons. This is likely the lengthy kissing scene that happens in Lois Lane’s kitchen earlier in the movie.

The news that kissing scenes were removed from Superman led to reported backlash online from members of India’s movie industry.

Variety spotted Actor Shreya Dhanwanthary reacting negatively to the reports of Superman’s censorship: “If this is true, this is RIDICULOUS!!! Some ridiculous crap happens every day. Every. Damn. Day. Sure this is the least of our worries, but is something done about anything else? There is some crap every day. Every. Damn. Day.”

This isn’t the first time India’s CBFC has censored parts of a movie and received online backlash and criticism. Earlier this year, the group reportedly swapped out a middle finger emote from Brad Pitt’s F1 and replaced it with a fist emoji.

Variety reports that it’s been harder for filmmakers in India to fight back since the country’s Film Certification Appellate Tribunal was dissolved in 2021. Now, studios’ only option to dispute such rulings is through India’s courts, which is expensive and takes forever, and doesn’t work for most movie release schedules.

