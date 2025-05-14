New Superman Trailer Looks Like The Superman Movie We've Wanted For Years

The first official trailer for WB and DC’s upcoming live-action Superman movie is here, and James Gunn’s take on the iconic superhero looks like the Man of Steel movie we’ve wanted for a long time.

On May 14, after a few teases and sneak peeks, DC released the first official full-length trailer for Superman. The movie is set to hit theaters on July 11 and is going to kickstart a new era of live-action DC movies that will be overseen by co-DC Studios CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. Here’s the new trailer:

In this latest trailer, which is somehow the first official trailer despite multiple teasers and full scenes being released over the last six months or so, we see Clark Kent aka Superman (don’t tell anybody) being interviewed by Lois Lane. She wants an interview with Superman, similar to the original Christopher Reeves film, and he willing sits down with his girlfriend to provide it. It doesn’t go well for him.

In the rest of the trailer we see Superman fighting, flying, falling, and acting more human than we’ve seen in past Man of Steel movies. I really like David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman. He seems properly nice and charming, a key feature of Superman as I view him. A standout moment for me in the trailer is when Lois playfully introduces herself to Superman during the interview and he leans forward and switches into Superman mode. It reminds me of this moment from the original Reeves film.

I’m still nervous about all the characters and villains. Seems like a lot and I hope that it doesn’t end up feeling too messy as DC and Gunn try to restart the DC film universe too quickly. We’ll find out in July when Superman arrives in theaters.