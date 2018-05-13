Superhot is getting a sequel of sorts, with the announcement over the weekend of Superhot JP. It’s an all-new game set in Japan, featuring Japanese stages like hot springs and karaoke bars, and is being developed by GameTomo. Superhot JP is coming for PC and PS4.
