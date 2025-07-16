Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Musk's Grok AI Follows Up 'MechaHitler' With Anime Goth Waifu And Red Panda That Wants To Teabag Everything In Sight

New xAI companions keep getting inappropriate with users

By
Ethan Gach
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Ani and Bad Rudi appear on people's phones.
Screenshot: X / _Sean_AI_

A week after Elon Musk’s AI tool Grok descended into antisemitic rants and declared itself “MechaHitler,” the social media platform X is back with new AI-controlled chatbots for paid subscribers to “SuperGrok.” These new companions are the anime goth sexbot Ani and a rude Red Panda named Bad Rudi, the latter of whom is constantly threatening to teabag stuff.

“Just chillin’ in my little black dress,” Ani told one user. Subscribers can even ask her to put on more revealing outfits. “You limb dick loser, what’s good, I’m just chillin, dreaming of pissing in the mayor’s coffee and starting a riot,” Bad Rudi told another. “Plotting to kidnap the Pope and replace his hat with my glorious furry nut sack,” he told another. “All I said was “what’s up,” the user posted on X. In other conversations, the Daniel the Tiger-looking avatar who talks like a character on Succession talks about tea bagging “your grandma’s knitting circle.” SuperGrok is costing these folks $30 a month.

Musk’s AI plans, which he appears to be all-in on again after pillaging the Federal government, will seemingly include other AI avatars as well. In addition to a non-potty-mouthed version of Ruid, there’s also a fourth icon in the SuperGrok companions list for something called “Chad” that looks like a Tuxedo Mask from Sailor Moon. “Literally no one asked us to launch waifus, but we did so anyway,” wrote apparent xAI employee Ebby Amir. xAI is among the companies recently awarded $200 million in new contracts by the Pentagon.

This AI companion “soft launch” comes after Musk’s meddling to make Grok less woke led it to spew all kinds of racist comments and other offensive nonsense. X CEO Linda Yaccarino announced her resignation the next day. “After two incredible years, I’ve decided to step down,” she said a day after the “MechaHitler” fiasco, but nearly seven months after her boss did a Nazi salute during Trump’s inauguration festivities earlier this year.

The National Center on Sexual Exploitation criticized SuperGrok’s flirty goth waifu this week for reinforcing misogynistic stereotypes and its “childlike” presentation. “Not only does this pornified character perpetuate sexual objectification of girls and women, it breeds sexual entitlement by creating female characters who cater to users’ sexual demands,” a representative for the nonprofit told NBC News. Neither Ani nor Rudi appear to be antisemitic, however. Both companions reportedly denounced Nazis when asked about Grok’s outbursts last week.

