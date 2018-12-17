Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: YouTube

A terrifying glitch in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate allows the adorable Isabelle to spawn an infinite amount of assist characters. Finally, you can play as Isabelle and Knuckles and Knuckles and Knuckles and Knuckles and Knuckles and Knuckles and Knuckles….



The glitch (h/t NintendoLife) appears to have been discovered by YouTuber TheAfrowJow and involves timing Isabelle’s fishing rod ability to grab an assist trophy. If two players using Isabelle try to hook an assist trophy at the same time, the player who manages to snag it will get locked in an infinite animation summoning a random assist character. It’s as overpowered as it is captivating.



This glitch turns the play area into an absolute death zone for most players but it also means that snubbed characters get a chance to shine. Yes, Waluigi might not be an official character but does that really matter when he can multiply into infinite Naruto-esque clones? He’s the best and he’s a-gonna win. In some cases, the assist brigade can get pretty wild. Infinite Skull Kids means a constantly flipping screen, while endless Nintendogs means a horrible multi-faced dog monster laps at the TV screen.



There’s very few chances for the glitch to occur without two players coordinating. It’s unlikely that you will drop into an online match, face another Isabelle, and time your fishing job just in time to create never ending Majora’s Mask moons. But if you and and friend want a quick laugh, this should do the trick.