This is the work of Satoshi Araki, who is known for his “chou riaru” (超リアル) or “super real” dioramas.



Araki’s work has been featured in magazines and on Japanese TV. He’s even written books, giving tips on how to make super real dioramas.

The detail is staggering.

See?

If you like Araki’s dioramas, you can follow him on Twitter or snag his Japanese language diorama books.