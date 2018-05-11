This is the work of a South Korean model builder and diorama maker who goes by the name “Gaia.” Damn, it’s good.



As tipster Sang points out, his real name is Jung-hoon Ahn. He teaches model building and diorama making in Seoul, but his studio is in Busan.

Gaia has been featured several times on Korean TV and has been spearheading a new diorama museum, which is slated to open this month.

Have a look at his amazing work.

For more, have a look at Gaia’s Facebook page.