Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News
Super Mario Maker For Wii U Is Removing Course Share Function In Japan And Europe

Brian Ashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Illustration for article titled iSuper Mario Maker/i For Wii U Is Removing Course Share Function In Japan And Europe
Screenshot: Nintendo/YouTube

Today, Nintendo announced that Super Mario Maker for Wii U is ending the game’s online course share function on March 31, 2021. So far this has only been announced for Japan and Europe.

Kotaku has reached out to Nintendo of America but did not hear back prior to publication.

Service for website Super Mario Maker Bookmark will also end that same day. The site was launched to help players search for courses and their creators. Because of this, Nintendo says it won’t be possible to look up bookmarked courses in the Wii U version’s Course World. Moreover, the ranking of the liked courses will no longer be updated.

Players can still play Super Mario Maker for Wii U.

“In preparation for the discontinuation of these online services, Super Mario Maker for Wii U will be removed from sale on Nintendo eShop on January 13th 2021,” states Nintendo UK. “It will still be possible to redownload the game after this date.”

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

DISCUSSION