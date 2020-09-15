Super Mario 64 Runs On A PS2, Universe Does Not Implode

Screenshot : Fred Wood

L ast year th e source code for Super Mario 64 was reverse-engineered by fans. If you were wondering “ what good is that?”, well it means you can do all sorts of things with the game. Like get it running on a PS2.



Yeah, you read that right. Here’s the code if you want to try it yourself. This is Nintendo’s all-time classic Super Mario 64, running and playable to completion—albeit with some t exture issues—on the PlayStation 2. A direct port . Not through an emulator.

Haha, so when I said texture issues, I meant nightmarish texture issues, making some sections of the game incredibly difficult to complete, and others left looking like a creepypasta come to life.

But it works! And Fred Wood was able to beat it (he kinda had to, since saves aren’t working) , and in doing so share the beauty and horror of the experience with all of us. Please do not watch this right before going to bed.

