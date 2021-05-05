Super Mario 64 On PC Looks Like An Entirely Different Game

Screenshot : Digital Foundry

We’ve taken a glance a t Super Mario 64's PC port before, as recently as February, but this very extensive look by Digital Foundry shows just how damn good the thing can look when given the right amount of love and attention.



Everything you’re seeing here that’s different from the original game is thanks mostly to two guys, Dario (ray-tracing) and Render96 (models). While watching you may find these dudes getting continually excited about lighting, but that is for a very good reason: the lighting looks incredible.

