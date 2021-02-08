Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Odds and Ends

It's 2021, And Super Mario 64 Now Has Ray Tracing

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
You might think that marrying mid-90s textures to 21st-century lighting tricks would look hideous, but this video of the Super Mario 64 PC port is looking very nice.

Announced late last year, this video by Dario gives us a really good look at the modding community’s still-in-progress effort—among others—to add some modern touches to the 1996 classic. In this case, ray tracing (like, actual ray tracing, not a shader like we’ve seen on this port previously).

So yeah, if you’ve ever wondered what an RTX 3090 could do for Super Mario 64, now you know!

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Who else sat in awe when they realized the trick to the wet-dry world and tick tick clock levels?