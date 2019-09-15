Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.



Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published Sept. 9. Read more of Awkward Zombie.



Advertisement

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published Sept. 12. Read more of Corpse Run.



Advertisement

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published Sept. 9. Read more of Clueless Hero.



Advertisement

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published Sept. 11. Read more of Double XP.



Advertisement

(No new comic this week.)



Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Originally published April 22 2018. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Advertisement

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published Sept. 14. Read more of Nerf NOW!!



Advertisement

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published Sept. 13. Read more of Penny Arcade.

