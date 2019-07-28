Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: RAY OF DEATH

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: RAY OF DEATH

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published July 22. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: RAY OF DEATH

Advertisement

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published July 22. Read more of Corpse Run.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: RAY OF DEATH

Advertisement

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published July 22. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: RAY OF DEATH

Advertisement

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published July 24. Read more of Double XP.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: RAY OF DEATH

Advertisement

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Published July 28. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: RAY OF DEATH

Advertisement

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published July 27. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: RAY OF DEATH

Advertisement

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published July 26. Read more of Penny Arcade.