Sunday Comics

Sunday Comics: WRONG OPINION!

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Sunday Comics
Image: Kotaku
Image: Kotaku

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: WRONG OPINION!
Image: See below

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published Sep. 3. Read more of Corpse Run.

Image: See below
Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published Aug 31. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Image: See below
Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published Sep. 1. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Image: See below
Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published Sep. 4. Read more of Double XP.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: WRONG OPINION!
Image: See Below
(No new comics this week.)

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Originally published Nov. 4 2018. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Image: See below

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published Sep. 3. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Image: See below
Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published Sep. 4. Read more of Penny Arcade.

Want more comics? Click here to see all the previous Sunday Comics

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

manganious
MANGANious

That Penny Arcade fear is something I think about that 2077 all the time. People hype it up so much that even if I’m aware of it, the game is going to disappointment me somehow and I’m making excuses for a game I didn’t even play yet