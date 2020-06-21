Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Sunday Comics

Sunday Comics: Worth It!

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Comics
ComicsFunnySunday ComicsKotakucore
4
Save
Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Worth It!

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Worth It!

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published June 18. Read more of Corpse Run.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Worth It!
Advertisement

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published June 15. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Worth It!
G/O Media may get a commission
Save Your Floors From Dirt and Grime With $130 off a Dyson V10 Cordless Vacuum From Newegg
Dyson V10 Cordless Vacuum (Refurbished)

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published June 15. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Worth It!
Advertisement

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published June 17. Read more of Double XP.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Worth It!
Advertisement

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Published June 20. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Worth It!
Advertisement

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published June 20. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Worth It!
Advertisement

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published June 19. Read more of Penny Arcade.

Want more comics? Click here to see all the previous Sunday Comics

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

The 12 Best Games on PlayStation Now

Tips For Playing The Last Of Us Part 2

'Shop Contest: The PS5 Cat, Winners!

Naughty Dog Showed A Fake Last Of Us 2 Scene To Preserve One Of The Game's Surprises