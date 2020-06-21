Sunday Comics: Worth It!

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.



Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published June 18. Read more of Corpse Run.



Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published June 15. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published June 15. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published June 17. Read more of Double XP.

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. P ublished June 20 . Read more of Life in Aggro.



Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published June 20. Read more of Nerf NOW!!



Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published June 19. Read more of Penny Arcade.