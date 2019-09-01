Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Why Is Everything Burning?

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published Sep. 1. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published Aug. 29. Read more of Corpse Run.

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published Aug. 26. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published Aug. 2. Read more of Double XP.

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Published Aug. 25. Read more of Life in Aggro. (Last week’s comic, today!)

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published Aug. 31. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published Aug. 30. Read more of Penny Arcade.