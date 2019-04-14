Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: What A Freak

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: What A Freak

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published April 8. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: What A Freak

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published April 11. Read more of Corpse Run 

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: What A Freak

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published April 8. Read more of Clueless Hero

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: What A Freak

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published April 10. Read more of Double XP.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: What A Freak

The GaMERCaT by Samantha Whitten. Published April 8. Read more of theGaMERCaT.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: What A Freak

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Published on April 13. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: What A Freak

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published April 11. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: What A Freak

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published April 12. Read more of Penny Arcade.