Sunday Comics

Sunday Comics: Two Things...

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Sunday Comics
Sunday ComicsComicsFunnyKotakucore
5
1
Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Two Things...
Image: Kotaku

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Two Things...
Image: See Below

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published Oct. 22. Read more of Corpse Run.

Image: See Below
Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published Oct. 19. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Image: See Below
Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published Oct. 19. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Image: See Below
Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published Oct. 22. Read more of Double XP.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Two Things...
Image: See Below
(No new comic this week.)

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Originally published Oct. 31, 2016. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Image: See Below

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published Oct. 22. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Image: See Below
Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published Oct. 23. Read more of Penny Arcade.

Want more comics? Click here to see all the previous Sunday Comics

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

DISCUSSION

kinjakungen
kinjakungen

This week’s Clueless Hero is literally me right now. Been hunting transmogs in Hellfire Citadel a lot lately with different classes of characters, and these days it’s enough to tap the tanks that appear in the initial “boss” encounter to make them explode.

Strangely, the large hulking orcs that also spawn in survive way more abuse. :D