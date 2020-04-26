Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Sunday Comics

Sunday Comics: Turn Off That Game!

Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Sunday Comics
Sunday ComicsComicsFunnyKotakucore
Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Turn Off That Game!

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Turn Off That Game!

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published April 23. Read more of Corpse Run.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Turn Off That Game!
Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published April 23. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Turn Off That Game!

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published April 23. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Turn Off That Game!
Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published April 24. Read more of Double XP.

(No new comic this week.)

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Originally published Jan. 31, 2016. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Turn Off That Game!

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published April 25. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Turn Off That Game!
Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published April 24. Read more of Penny Arcade.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.

