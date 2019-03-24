Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.



Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published March 18. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published March 21. Read more of Corpse Run

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published March 18. Read more of Clueless Hero



Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published March 20. Read more of Double XP.



The GaMERCaT by Samantha Whitten. Published March 18. Read more of the GaMERCaT.



Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Published March 18. Read more of Life in Aggro.



Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published March 23. Read more of Nerf NOW!!



Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published March 22. Read more of Penny Arcade.

