Sunday Comics

Sunday Comics: The Horror!!!

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Comics
ComicsFunnySunday ComicsKotakucore
Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: The Horror!!!
Image: Kotaku

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: The Horror!!!
Image: Corpse Run

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published July 23. Read more of Corpse Run.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: The Horror!!!
Image: Awkward Zombie
Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published July 20. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: The Horror!!!
Image: Clueless Hero
Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published July 20. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: The Horror!!!
Image: Double XP
Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published July 23. Read more of Double XP.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: The Horror!!!
Image: Life In Aggro
(No new comic this week.)

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Originally published July 18. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: The Horror!!!
Image: Nerf Now

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published July 25. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: The Horror!!!
Image: Penny Arcade
Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published July 24. Read more of Penny Arcade.

DISCUSSION

marl0
MARl0

Time remaining 72 hours

What kind of internet does he have that it takes 72 hours to download any game!? o_O