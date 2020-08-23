Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Sunday Comics

Sunday Comics: That Sucks!

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Comics
ComicsFunnyKotakucore
4
Save
Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: That Sucks!
Image: Kotaku

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: That Sucks!
Image: Corpse Run

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published Aug. 20. Read more of Corpse Run.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: That Sucks!
Image: Awkward Zombie
Advertisement

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published Aug 17. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: That Sucks!
Image: Clueless Hero
G/O Media may get a commission
Anthropologie Essential Slim Trousers

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published Aug. 17. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: That Sucks!
Image: Double XP
Advertisement

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published Aug. 21. Read more of Double XP.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: That Sucks!
Image: Life In Aggro
Advertisement

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Originally published July 30, 2017. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: That Sucks!
Image: Nerf Now
Advertisement

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published Aug. 20. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: That Sucks!
Image: Penny Arcade
Advertisement

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published Aug. 21. Read more of Penny Arcade.

Want more comics? Click here to see all the previous Sunday Comics

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Batman Arkham Developer Rocksteady Responds To Harassment Claims

Apple Court Filing Says Epic Asked For Special Deal Before All This Nonsense Started

Pokimane's Apology Video Splits Twitch Streamers And YouTubers

I’m Sorry To Say Laurence Fishburne Died In The 2005 Matrix MMORPG

DISCUSSION

MightyMidgit

I usually get no more than a smirk from reading these, but NerfNow made burst out laughing. That was genius.