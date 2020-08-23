Sunday Comics: That Sucks!

Image : Kotaku

Hello! It's time for Kotaku's Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics.



Image : Corpse Run

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published Aug. 20. Read more of Corpse Run.



Image : Awkward Zombie

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published Aug 17. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Image : Clueless Hero

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published Aug. 17. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Image : Double XP

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published Aug. 21. Read more of Double XP.

Image : Life In Aggro

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Originally p ublished July 30, 2017 . Read more of Life in Aggro.



Image : Nerf Now

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published Aug. 20. Read more of Nerf NOW!!



Image : Penny Arcade

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published Aug. 21. Read more of Penny Arcade.