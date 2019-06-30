Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.



Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published June 24. Read more of Awkward Zombie.



Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published June 27. Read more of Corpse Run.



Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published June 24. Read more of Clueless Hero.



Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published June 27. Read more of Double XP.



(No new comic this week. Here’s last week’s comic that wasn’t posted in the last Sunday Comics.)

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Originally published June 23. Read more of Life in Aggro.



Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published June 28. Read more of Nerf NOW!!



Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published June 28. Read more of Penny Arcade.

