Sunday Comics

Sunday Comics: Take Our Money!

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Take Our Money!

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Take Our Money!

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published April 30. Read more of Corpse Run.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Take Our Money!
Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published April 27. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Take Our Money!

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published April 27. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Take Our Money!
Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published April 30. Read more of Double XP.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Take Our Money!
Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Published May 2. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Take Our Money!
Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published May 2. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Take Our Money!
Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published May 1. Read more of Penny Arcade.

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.

