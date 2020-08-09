Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Sunday Comics

Sunday Comics: Sweaty Armpits

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Sunday Comics
Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Sweaty Armpits
Illustration: Kotaku

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Sweaty Armpits
Illustration: Corpse Run

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published Aug. 3. Read more of Corpse Run.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Sweaty Armpits
Illustration: Awkward Zombie
Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published Aug 3. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Sweaty Armpits
Illustration: Clueless Hero
Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published Aug. 3. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Sweaty Armpits
Illustration: Double XP
Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published Aug. 6. Read more of Double XP.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Sweaty Armpits
Illustration: Life In Aggro
(No new comic this week.)

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Originally published June 5, 2017. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Sweaty Armpits
Illustration: NerfNow

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published Aug. 5. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Sweaty Armpits
Illustration: Penny Arcade
Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published Aug. 7. Read more of Penny Arcade.

Want more comics? Click here to see all the previous Sunday Comics

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

