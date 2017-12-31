Welcome to Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics that usually occurs on Sunday except when it doesn’t. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.



Warning: Some of these comics are Christmas related. We are aware it is past Christmas.

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published December 25. Read more of Nerf NOW!!



Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published December 18. Read more of Awkward Zombie



Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published December 29. Read more of Penny Arcade



The GaMERCaT by Samantha Whitten. Published December 18. Read more of The GaMERCaT



Nerd Rage by Andy Kluthe. From the archive, originally published March 17, 2017 (series is on hiatus). Read more of Nerd Rage



Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published December 28. Read more of Corpse Run



Manly Guys Doing Manly Things by Kelly Turnbull. Published December 25. Read more of Manly Guys Doing Manly Things



Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. From the archive, originally published Jan 16, 2016. Read more of Life in Aggro



Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published December 27. Read more of Double XP

