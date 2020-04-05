Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Sunday Comics

Sunday Comics: Stay Over There!

Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Sunday Comics
Sunday ComicsComicsFunnyKotakucore
Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Stay Over There!

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Stay Over There!
Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published April 2. Read more of Corpse Run.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Stay Over There!

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published March 30. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published April 1. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Stay Over There!
Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published April 3. Read more of Double XP.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Stay Over There!
(No new comic this week)

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Originally published May 27, 2017. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Stay Over There!

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published April 2. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Stay Over There!
Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published April 3. Read more of Penny Arcade.

Want more comics? Click here to see all the previous Sunday Comics!

