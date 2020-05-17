Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Sunday Comics

Sunday Comics: Sign Me Up

Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Sunday Comics
Sunday ComicsComicsFunnyKotakucore
Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Sign Me Up

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Sign Me Up

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published May 14. Read more of Corpse Run.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Sign Me Up
Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published May 11. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Sign Me Up

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published May 11. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Sign Me Up
Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published May 14. Read more of Double XP.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Sign Me Up
Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Published May, 16 2020. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Sign Me Up
Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published May 14. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Sign Me Up
Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published May 15. Read more of Penny Arcade.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.

