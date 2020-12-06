Sunday Comics: Ray Tracing

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.
Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published Dec. 3. Read more of Corpse Run.
Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published Nov. 30. Read more of Awkward Zombie.
Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published Nov. 30. Read more of Clueless Hero.
Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published Dec. 2. Read more of Double XP.
Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published Dec. 5. Read more of Nerf NOW!!
Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published Dec. 4. Read more of Penny Arcade.
(Life In Aggro has been removed. The last time the series posted a new comic was September 26. When new comics return regularly the series will be added back.)
