Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Sunday Comics

Sunday Comics: Ray Tracing

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Sunday Comics
Sunday ComicsKotaku Sunday ComicsComicsFunnyKotakucore
3
Save
Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Ray Tracing
Image: Kotaku

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Ray Tracing
Image: See Below

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published Dec. 3. Read more of Corpse Run.

undefined
Image: See Below
Advertisement

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published Nov. 30. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

undefined
Image: See Below
G/O Media may get a commission
Samsung 55-inch LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
Samsung 55-inch LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published Nov. 30. Read more of Clueless Hero.

undefined
Image: See Below
Advertisement

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published Dec. 2. Read more of Double XP.

undefined
Image: See Below
Advertisement

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published Dec. 5. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

undefined
Image: See Below
Advertisement

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published Dec. 4. Read more of Penny Arcade.

(Life In Aggro has been removed. The last time the series posted a new comic was September 26. When new comics return regularly the series will be added back.)

Advertisement

Want more comics? Click here to see all the previous Sunday Comics.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku
The 12 Best Games On Xbox Game Pass
Twitch Removes 'Blind Playthrough' Tag After Disability Criticism
The Cyberpunk 2077 Hype Is Just Too Much
Streamer Finds Extremely Rare Pokémon, Freaks Out

DISCUSSION

cecilbanon
cecil_banon

Hey Zack, maybe they just determined Life had too much Aggro this year?