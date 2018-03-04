Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published February 26th. Read more of Awkward Zombie

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published March 1st. Read more of Corpse Run

Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published February 28. Read more of Double XP

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. From the archive, originally published March 3, 2014. Originally published March 3, 2018. Read more of Life in Aggro

Manly Guys Doing Manly Things by Kelly Turnbull. Published February 25. Read more of Manly Guys Doing Manly Things

Nerd Rage by Andy Kluthe. From the archive, originally published August 25, 2011(series is on hiatus). Read more of Nerd Rage



Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published March 3. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published March 2. Read more of Penny Arcade