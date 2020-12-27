Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Sunday Comics

Sunday Comics: Presents

rileymacleod
Riley MacLeod
Filed to:comics
comicsfunny
2
Save
Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Presents
Image: Kotaku

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Presents
Image: See below

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published Dec. 24. Read more of Corpse Run.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Presents
Image: See below
Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published Dec. 21. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Presents
Image: See below
Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published Dec. 24. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Presents
Image: See below
Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published Dec. 26. Read more of Double XP.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Presents
Image: See below
Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published Dec. 24. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Presents
Image: See below
Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published Dec. 24. Read more of Penny Arcade.

Riley MacLeod

Editor-at-large

suckabee
Suckabee

Ooh, ‘Awkward Zombie’ was actually a descriptive title this week.