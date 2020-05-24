Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Sunday Comics

Sunday Comics: Praise Be To Money!

Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Sunday Comics
Sunday ComicsComicsFunnyKotakucore
Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Praise Be To Money!

Hello! It’s time for Kotaku’s Sunday Comics, your weekly roundup of the best webcomics. The images enlarge if you click on the magnifying glass icon.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Praise Be To Money!

Corpse Run by Alex Di Stasi. Published May 21. Read more of Corpse Run.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Praise Be To Money!
Awkward Zombie by Katie Tiedrich. Published May 18. Read more of Awkward Zombie.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Praise Be To Money!

Clueless Hero by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez. Published May 18. Read more of Clueless Hero.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Praise Be To Money!
Double XP by M.S. Corley and Josh Crandall. Published May 21. Read more of Double XP.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Praise Be To Money!
(No new comic this week)

Life in Aggro by Fei Hsiao and Cecilia Vasquez. Originally published March, 17 2017. Read more of Life in Aggro.

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Praise Be To Money!

Nerf NOW!! by Josué Pereira. Published May 21. Read more of Nerf NOW!!

Illustration for article titled Sunday Comics: Praise Be To Money!
Penny Arcade by Jerry Holkins and Mike Krahulik. Published May 22. Read more of Penny Arcade.

Want more comics? Click here to see all the previous Sunday Comics

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.

